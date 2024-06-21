Baird R W Upgrades Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to “Strong-Buy”

Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $31.14 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after buying an additional 499,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after buying an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

