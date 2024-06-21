B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Silvaco Group Stock Up 1.7 %

About Silvaco Group

SVCO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,064. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

