Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.47. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.