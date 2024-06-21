Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $37.61

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.61, but opened at $38.50. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 98,141 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $338,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,478 shares of company stock worth $16,118,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

