Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. 124,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,374. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.