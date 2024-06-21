Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 356,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

