AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $39.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,008.23. The company had a trading volume of 287,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,390. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,892.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,850.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,105.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

