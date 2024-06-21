AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

