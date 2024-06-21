ATB Capital Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price objective on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WEED
Canopy Growth Stock Down 0.1 %
Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth
In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$37,155.72. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.