Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 45,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 89,966 shares.The stock last traded at $8.73 and had previously closed at $8.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $969.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 671.70% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

