Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.12. 82,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 841,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,119,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

