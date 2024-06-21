Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading Up 6.3%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.40 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 152.40 ($1.94). 2,142,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,329,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.40 ($1.82).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.27. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.89, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 36,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,785.52 ($63,259.87). Insiders own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

