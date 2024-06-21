ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,023.21 and last traded at $1,036.52. 435,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,137,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,050.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

The stock has a market cap of $408.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $952.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $893.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ASML by 11,084.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

