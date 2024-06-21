Armlogi Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BTOC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 24th

Armlogi’s (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 24th. Armlogi had issued 1,600,000 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Armlogi’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Armlogi Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTOC opened at $5.14 on Friday. Armlogi has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Get Armlogi alerts:

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armlogi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armlogi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.