ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 1.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 151.37 and last traded at 157.93. Approximately 5,948,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 13,391,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at 160.77.

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 99.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 120.37 and a 200 day moving average of 106.90.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ARM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,194,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $143,092,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

