ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Down to $160.77

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 160.77, but opened at 156.21. ARM shares last traded at 156.45, with a volume of 1,897,653 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 99.48.

ARM Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 106.90.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

