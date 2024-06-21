Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $64.33 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Ardor has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $64.33 million and $7.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042433 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008230 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012782 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010606 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002414 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
