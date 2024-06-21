Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 193,679 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,850. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

