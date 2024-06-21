Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACHR. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $5,782,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 48.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

