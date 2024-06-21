Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Stock Price Down 47.8%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) traded down 47.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Applied UV Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied UV
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.