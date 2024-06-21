Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Stock Price Down 47.8%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) traded down 47.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

