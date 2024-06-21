Apella Capital LLC Sells 6,232 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. 1,306,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.48.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

