Apella Capital LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. 43,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,503. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.