Apella Capital LLC Sells 16,918 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

EFV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,758 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

