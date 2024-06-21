Apella Capital LLC Has $77.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.81% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $77,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,866,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after acquiring an additional 421,856 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 410,588 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 292,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

