Apella Capital LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

WST stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.76. 981,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

