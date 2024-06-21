Apella Capital LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. 90,135 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

