Apella Capital LLC Acquires 9,747 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock remained flat at $58.61 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,182. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $767.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.