Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in AON were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.59. 561,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.04. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

