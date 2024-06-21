ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $325.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.44 and its 200-day moving average is $330.91. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.