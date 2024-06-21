Andrew Fairley Sells 18,000 Shares of Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Fairley sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.08), for a total transaction of A$29,340.00 ($19,430.46).
Qualitas Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 48.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.
About Qualitas
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.