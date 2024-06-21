Andrew Fairley Sells 18,000 Shares of Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Fairley sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.08), for a total transaction of A$29,340.00 ($19,430.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 48.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

