Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) PT at C$30.79

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZZZ. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$26.48 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

