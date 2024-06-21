Analysts Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price at $19.60

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

EYE opened at $13.41 on Friday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $69,274,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $5,872,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in National Vision by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

