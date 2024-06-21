Analysts Set Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target at C$19.58

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

MHC.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $41,404. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHC.UN stock opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.00 million and a PE ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.42. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$23.40.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

