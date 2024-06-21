Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $93.29

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th.

EHC opened at $84.48 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

