Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $450.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $442.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $442.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.99.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $108,938,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.