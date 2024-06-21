Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.29

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.10. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 86,560 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -899.10%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

