American National Bank Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HII traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.91. The company had a trading volume of 877,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,780. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.