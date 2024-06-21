American National Bank Sells 2,252 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

QCOM traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $212.53. 22,154,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,208,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

