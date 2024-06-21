American National Bank Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American National Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after buying an additional 1,901,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,264 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,759,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,997,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

