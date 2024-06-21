American National Bank Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 992.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,919,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,533,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. 4,986,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,147. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

