American National Bank Purchases New Position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

MMLP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 170,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,018. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.80 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

