American National Bank Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,193,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.02.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

