American National Bank Has $121,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2,550.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 64.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. 26,822,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,008,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

