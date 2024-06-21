American National Bank Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American National Bank lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,176,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after buying an additional 487,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after buying an additional 317,389 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,558 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 460.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,356 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

AOS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $84.14. 1,443,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

