American National Bank Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American National Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.53. 12,197,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,655. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.64. The firm has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

