American National Bank Grows Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.5% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Linde by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.75. 3,867,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,728. The stock has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

