American National Bank Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

American National Bank raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1,028.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Argus upped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. 3,288,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

