American National Bank Buys New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 897 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

BHP traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

