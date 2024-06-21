American National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American National Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 116.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $449,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $440.88. 838,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,360. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $444.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.97 and a 200-day moving average of $406.99.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

View Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.