American National Bank Acquires 418 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,905. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

